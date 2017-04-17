Pence Admits Bombs Dropped Last Week Were Warning To North Korea

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance in Korea's demilitarized zone to deliver a message from Donald Trump: "Behave or we'll do to you what we did to Afghanistan and Syria."

So the point of tossing millions of dollars and pounds of ordnance into those two countries was to swagger around for the benefit of Kim Jung Il? Seriously?

Seriously.

“Just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan,” Pence warned. “North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region.”

Of course, Trump denied that just last week. Just last week he told reporters "It doesn’t make any difference if it does or not — North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of,” he insisted.

But then, Trump lies. Trump always lies, and this is no different. He is on the verge of stirring up an already tense situation because he is is a liar who suffers from a constant need to display his power, just like the North Korean dictator. They're both soft, coddled men who have a hyper-inflated sense of their own importance and little regard for anyone who is not them.

Thanks, Mike Pence, for admitting the truth about why you lobbed those bombs into Syria and the Middle East. Thanks for absolutely nothing.

(h/t ThinkProgress)