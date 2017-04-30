Pope Francis Says Trump Could Wipe Out 'Large Part Of Humanity' In Nuclear War With North Korea

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Pope Francis Says Trump Could Wipe Out 'Large Part Of Humanity' In Nuclear War With North Korea

Pope Francis told reporters over the weekend that a nuclear war between the United States and North Korea could destroy a "large part of humanity."

According to CNN, the pope was traveling from Egypt to Italy when he echoed earlier remarks about the danger of a "piecemeal third world war."

"It's piecemeal but the pieces are getting larger, and are concentrated in places which were already hot," Pope Francis explained. "Today a wider war would destroy, I won't say half of humanity, but a large part of humanity and culture. It would be terrible. I don't think humanity today could bear it."

"I think the United Nations has the duty to resume its leadership, because it has been watered down a bit," the pope said, adding that a third-party nation like Norway could help mediate talks between North Korea and the United States.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV