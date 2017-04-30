Pope Francis Says Trump Could Wipe Out 'Large Part Of Humanity' In Nuclear War With North Korea

Pope Francis told reporters over the weekend that a nuclear war between the United States and North Korea could destroy a "large part of humanity."

According to CNN, the pope was traveling from Egypt to Italy when he echoed earlier remarks about the danger of a "piecemeal third world war."

"It's piecemeal but the pieces are getting larger, and are concentrated in places which were already hot," Pope Francis explained. "Today a wider war would destroy, I won't say half of humanity, but a large part of humanity and culture. It would be terrible. I don't think humanity today could bear it."

"I think the United Nations has the duty to resume its leadership, because it has been watered down a bit," the pope said, adding that a third-party nation like Norway could help mediate talks between North Korea and the United States.