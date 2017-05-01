Trump Cancels Argentine Award Ceremony Honoring President Carter

During President Carter's administration, the oft maligned Democratic POTUS faced impossible criticism and sabotage by the up and coming 'Moral Majority.' Unfortunately for America, as seen by the 2016 'election,' this was the beginning of a new era for the GOP, where they no longer have to stand for anything but anti-abortion while claiming to be the Christian-values party.

President Carter is likely one of the most moral presidents we've ever had, his actions as a great humanitarian create little doubt what kind of person he is. We also know that Trump is perhaps the antithesis of a humanitarian, simply by his actions and words. He just hosted the President of Argentina at the White House, not surprisingly, Trump has business interests in the South American nation.

Prior to his departure from Argentina, President Mauricio Macri planned on presenting la Orden del Libertador San Martín, the highest honor for a non-Argentine citizen. Ex-Argentine-Ambassador to the US, Martin Lousteau, chose the ex-peanut farmer for his work in promoting human rights during Argentina’s last military dictatorship. His plans were revised by this White House.

An anonymous source from Told CNN that the Carter administration's human rights policy was a "decisive accelerator in getting justice and trials against the military that perpetrated crimes." Harris also said that the actions of Carter's human rights policy managed to hasten the end of the regime and was a key factor in achieving "a cascade of justice in Argentina." The award was announced in the Argentine government’s Official Bulletin in March, and it was later decided that President Macri would preside over an award ceremony during his visit to Washington in April. The award ceremony was abruptly cancelled days before Macri’s visit. The official explanation for the cancellation was scheduling problems, but a source in the Argentine government who spoke to CNN Español on the condition of anonymity stated that the ceremony was cancelled at the specific request of the Trump administration for a delay.

We can tie together the fate of Jimmy Carter to the fate of this nation to this Republican deception, culminating in the coup de etat of Donald Trump. Those same evangelicals who abandoned Carter and turned to the GOP henceforth helped Trump 'win.' Ironically, one of the tenets the new Religious Right espoused was a vehement opposition to Communism. Funny how the product of Communism has such a foothold on the American government with Vladimir Putin.

Hardly a coincidence, Argentina forged a relationship with Putin, who said during Macri's September, 2016 visit to the Kremlin,

If I recall correctly, Argentina will hold the G20 presidency in 2018.

It's also noteworthy to mention that Macri and Trump were both born into wealth. Putin is the greatest proponent of a Kleptocracy, so this alliance with both America and Argentina is very useful to this Russian tyrant.