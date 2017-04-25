Why Wasn't Gen. Flynn Properly Vetted? Spicer: 'He Filled Out The Forms'

In today's press briefing, the White House press secretary tried to downplay the significance Gen. Flynn played in Trump's entire presidential campaign, transition team and as his national security advisor in the administration after new revelations were reported on his activities with foreign governments.

Spicer continually shifted the media's questions by saying, everything that's been reported hie did, "was prior to coming to this White House" and only concerned him as a consultant.

This is bullsh*t.

Flynn wasn't just any random adviser. He was Trump's *top* foreign policy/national security adviser. It's a big deal that he wasn't vetted. — digby (@digby56) April 25, 2017

Gen. Flynn was Trump's top man for a very long time and he should have been vetted before he attached himself to Trump's coattails. After all, he was fired by the Obama administration.

A reporter asked, "Does the White House consider the payment to be a payment from a foreign government?"

"I don't know. All of that occurred prior to his service."

"Does this White House consider a payment from Russia to be a payment from a foreign government?"

"I understand, what I'm saying is that everything he did was prior to coming to this White House, so for us to determine someone else's thing..."

Sean, why is it acceptable if Flynn was getting paid during the campaign or the transition?

He continued, "I don't know the exact circumstances, everything that is being discussed occurred prior to his employment at the White House, occurred as a consultant and so whatever he did, as long as he did it in compliance with the law -- that's up to the individual."

Again, this is a load of crap. Flynn's vetting and obligations to the truth do not begin on January 20th, 2017.

Then the reporter let him have it.



"Why wasn't he more closely vetted during the transition period?

Spicer laughingly said, "Well, again, you fill out forms."

Say, what?

Reporter, "I feel like the White House and Trump transition team should have known about this before they were having him come to the White House."

Spicer replied, "You fill out the forms, you do an investigation, you do a background check. Every employee gets that background checked and they have a security clearance and fill it out and that's how everyone operates under the same guise."

So what kind of slip-shot, amateuristic vetting process do these idiots have? And how can America trust the Trump administration with anything important if they don't even know what there own people are up to.

Another reporter would let Spicer off the hook either and asked the natural follow up question.

She asked, "So you're saying it's a problem with the vetting process?"

Spicer replied, "I'm not saying it's a problem with the vetting."

That's what he was saying, but immediately contradicted himself.

Spicer continued, "Every person who comes to work in here at a certain level is required to fill out the same form, an sf-86 and a background check is adjudicated."

"You rely on that person, when they sign their name."

So Trump's vetting process is based on trust!

"There's always going to be a case where people had a prior clearance that between the time they filled it out and had it adjudicated, they could have engaged in something - and the onus is on the individual."

Really, Sean? That's your answer?

How does Spicer know when Flynn took monies from foreign governments and isn't it germane to the discussion to have rigorously vetted him from the outset of his participation in the Trump camp?

Spies are very patient when it comes to infiltrating their targets.