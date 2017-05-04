Robert De Niro: Trump Is 'A Mutt' Who Has 'Debased The Presidency'

When WNYW's Rosanna Scotto asked Robert De Niro what he thought about Trump's actions since taking over the presidency, the TriBeCa Film Festival co-founder didn't mince his words.

Back in October, before the general election took place, De Niro called out Trump's moronic behavior in a video that went viral saying he was "blatantly stupid and wanted to "punch him in the face."

Nothing has happened to change the Oscar winning actor's mind.

An exasperated De Niro told the Good Day New York co-host, "I can't articulate it well enough, other than to say it's ridiculous, it's idiotic --- this guy has sullied the presidency. He's debased the presidency."

"It's just beyond surreal what this guy has done," De Niro said.

Scotto, "You called him a mutt."

"He's a mutt."

"You still believe he's a mutt?"

"Every word I said then I mean today. He has not changed."