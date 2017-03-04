Sen. Hatch Admits Garland Non-Vote Was Political

CNN called out Republican Senator Orrin Hatch for playing politics with Obama's Merrick Garland nomination this morning. Hatch's excuse is that Democrats are doing the same thing to Neil Gorsuch.

And when called on his hypocrisy, Hatch got pissy: "I'll tell you straight up that's total B.S."

Republicans took great pains in obstructing almost every move President Obama made during his two terms in office, including taking the unprecedented action of rejecting his Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland with eight months still left in his term.

They made this move for political reasons, period - and for them it was business as usual or IOKIYAR, "It's Okay If You're A Republican."

But when Democrats apply their logic to a Republican nominee, Republicans must trigger the nuclear option because Democrats play politics unreasonably. Riight.

Sen. Hatch told CNN's John Berman, “They’re politicizing this whole process. This is a guy who is a mainstream conservative, which they hate. They don’t like that and of course, they are still upset about my other friend, Merrick Garland, but the Republicans had every right to delay that within a presidential year.”

Hatch is unusual as a GOP Senator in that he is on record as saying Garland was qualified.

Berman responded to his hypocrisy and said, "But they look at you and say that’s a double standard. You call Judge Gorsuch, one of the most qualified judges ever to be nominated. Almost everyone said the same thing about Merrick Garland, including you.”

Sen. Hatch said, "Well, that's right.'

Berman continued, So there seems to be a double standard where you're saying it was all right last year when we [Republicans] for political reasons halted the nomination of Merrick Garland, but it's not okay this year when Democrats try to halt the nomination of judge Gorsuch. Why is that not a double standard?

Hatch replied, "I'll tell you straight up that's total B.S."

He claimed that Republicans were standing on principle by denying Obama his hearing, as if there was long-standing precedent on not voting for a Supreme Court nomination in the last year of a presidential term.

And when the CNN hosts called him on that for saying that never really happened before, Sen. Hatch admitted how despicable Republicans had become, "That's when everybody agreed. That's when you had bipartisan support for them."

Republicans not only steal elections, they steal Supreme Court nominations, too. Then they blame Democrats for calling them thieves as being strident and not bipartisan enough. THAT'S the "B.S.", Senator Hatch.