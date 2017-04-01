Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

My youngest is taking a digital illustration class, and was trying to decide what to do as a project. She is obsessed with the musical Hamilton, so she's currently working on an animatic based on her favorite song, which is the one in which Angelica Schuyler recalls her first meeting with Alexander Hamilton. This isn't hers; it's the one that inspired her to try her hand at it. But I also think that the message of our first president is one that the current occupant of the White House (and all his enablers within the West Wing and Congress) should remember: History has its eyes on you. You don't get to decide who writes your story.

And I don't believe that history will be kind to the Republican Party, because their desire to hold onto power and wealth over concern for their constituencies could not be more blatant.

History has its eyes on them. Is this the legacy they wish for?

So what's catching your eye this morning?