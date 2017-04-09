Top 3 WORST Things Trump & The GOP Did Recently

By Susie Sampson
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Think everything's cool now that Trump & the GOP failed on healthcare & people are distracted at the moment? Think again! While everyone was focused on other issues, the GOP & Trump are making life all sorts of miserable for lots of people. Here are the top 3 things that have happened recently that you may or may not have heard about. Believe me, it was VERY HARD to come up with just 3. So there'll probably be a part 2 (and 3 & 4...) to this video.

Please remember to subscribe at www.youtube.com/newsynews!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV