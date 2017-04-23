Trump Budget Chief: Border Wall Will 'Protect Millions Of Low Income Americans' Who Lose Obamacare

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

After years of Republican obstructionism under Democratic President Barack Obama, Trump Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday that it was the Democrats who are guilty of "stunning" obstructionism because they will not negotiate on a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that President Donald Trump had offered Democrats a deal: If you fund the border wall, payments to Obamacare will not be cut.

"You are holding hostage health insurance for millions of lower-income Americans," Wallace pointed out.

"Actually, what I would say is they're holding hostage national security," Mulvaney replied. "Again, something they supported in the recent past when President Obama was in the Senate."

"We're worried that this is sending a message that this is going to be the next four years," he added. "The Democrats will oppose everything that this president wants to do, which is stunning to us, especially when we are offering them something they want in return."

Wallace countered: "You're saying, give us what we want. And if you don't, we're going to cut off funding that would provide health insurance for millions of lower income Americans."

Mulvaney insisted that Trump was tying to build a border wall to "protect millions of low income Americans" who may lose their health care benefits in the trade-off.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV