Trump Demands Royal Treatment In Carriage Ride With The Queen

One report listed the carriage ride as an essential part of Trump's state visit to the UK. Later, the White House issued a press release denying this, and that no details had yet been made for the planned October visit. But since Trump is (a) a serial liar, and (b) likes nothing more in the world than grotesque displays of ostentation can there be any real doubt where the truth lies? Of course not.

Source: The Sunday Times

Donald Trump waving from the Queen’s royal carriage is not a scenario many would have foreseen a year ago, but it has become a very real prospect, forcing security services to plan an unprecedented lockdown.

The White House has made clear it regards the carriage procession down the Mall as an essential element of the itinerary for the visit currently planned for the second week of October, according to officials.

Security sources have warned, however, that the procession will require a “monster” security operation, far greater than for any recent state visit.