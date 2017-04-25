Trump Says 100 Days Is Fake Standard? Comedians Disagree!

Contrary to the denials the so-called president is currently making, Late Night Comedians think the 100-day report card is perfectly appropriate, and guess what Donald's grade is?

"A" for making their jobs super easy.

In alphabetical order by host's last name:

Stephen Colbert:

Seth Meyers:

Trevor Noah:

Conan O'Brien:

(Jimmy Kimmel was a rerun last night.)

And in case you haven't noticed, Jimmy Fallon has been dead to us since this:

We're not over it, Fallon.