Trump Warmly Shakes Hand Of Egypt President

There's something about autocratic rulers that Trump just loves.

Trump said, "It's great to be with the president of Egypt, and I will tell you president el-Sisi has been somebody that's been very close to me from the first time I met him. I met during the campaign."

Trump still needs English lessons.

"We agree on so many things."

Like jailing journalists, perhaps?

Trump not only received this autocrat, the kind Obama never invited to the White House, but he smothered him in the kind of adulation he saved for Putin.

Trump said, "I just want to let everybody know in case there was any doubt that we are very much behind president el-Sisi. He's done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation. We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt the United States has believe me, backing and we have strong backing."

Again, English lessons please.

Watching this presser with Egypt's president el-Sisi, you can see a marked difference between his meetings and pressers he had with Canada's Justin Trudeau and Germany's Angela Merkel.

Outside of being the first world leader to congratulate Donald, this must be what Trump really admires about the Egyptian president.

In 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood said as many as 2,200 of its supporters were killed in a government crackdown on Islamists since Morsi’s ouster. At least 40,000 political prisoners have been detained, some human rights groups estimate. In June 2011, El-Sisi, who was head of the military’s intelligence at the time, told Amnesty International that forced "virginity tests" carried out on some female protesters in Tahrir Square during the uprising in March that year in order to "protect" the army against rape allegations would not be conducted again. The U.S. State Department's 2017 annual report on human rights around the world, released in March, accused Egypt of a long list of human rights violations.

As The Hill reports: A 2016 State Department report on human rights in Egypt accused the country's security forces of, among other things, "unlawful killings and torture."