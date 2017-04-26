WATCH: Steve King Constituent Live-Streams In His Office After Bigoted Tweet

Most Congressman are smart enough to know, you don't mess around in a public forum with a group called "Citizens for Community Improvement," (tag line "We Talk. We Act. We Get It Done") especially when they point out to you specifically that they are your constituents.

Why would you be so stupid as to TWEET an insult to someone from an activist group who is clearly one of your own constituents? Are you stupid?

Oh wait. It's Steve King.

Steve King is a bigoted idiot who is voted into office by bigoted idiots and so insulting someone who is an immigrant clearly earns Steve King points with his base.

If Steve King had been paying attention he would know that the recipient of his insults, Vanessa Marcano-Kelly, was in Washington DC expecting a scheduled meeting with him or his staff. He might also have guessed that Vanessa Marcano-Kelly, being a member of an activist group in Steve King's state, might have one of those pesky camera phone doo-hickeys and also lots of time on her hands in the Nation's Capital. Given that you or your staff stood her up for the meeting she had scheduled she had LOTS of time to go straight to the Steve King congressional office and stream her visit on Facebook Live!

Activists have no respect for privacy of your public Twitter stream or taxpayer-funded office. It's a shame.

It's clear from the video that Steve King's staff have nothing to do with his Twitter. And that they have to deal with complaints about his Twitter on a regular basis.

Vanessa Marcano-Kelly is awesome in this video, because she sticks to the issues of being insulted by the congressman on a public forum, being stood up in a meeting, and her disagreement with Steve King's stand on immigration as an immigrant (wife of a VETERAN) and a constituent of Steve King. Her passion comes through without stooping to his level of insults. She's a real pro.

"Harassment of immigrants is not a value of Iowa. It is not."

Check out Steve King's non-apology.

Apparently Steve King not only disagrees, but actively practices harassment of immigrants on Twitter. And that continues to work for him in getting re-elected.

What he does and how he acts is on you, citizens of Iowa. May God have mercy? You sure are testing that theory.

h/t to Latino Rebels, which you should bookmark.