What Do These Old TV Commercials Say About Donald Trump?

New Yorkers know that Trump served as our punchline for 40 years – not as our thought leader or master builder. He's been more like our dumbass masterbator who never pays his bills and builds apartment towers that are always on the brink of falling down.

That's why many New Yorkers can't understand how the rest of the country doesn't see that. We didn't keep it a secret. Neither did our fake news media. And Madison Avenue certainly knew enough to take advantage of it. Here are some sad-but true examples.

1. At first it seems he's molding turds. Foreshadowing of his cabinet?

(17 seconds)

2. Stuff-Crusted Donald and Ivana exploit their divorce.

(17 seconds)

3. Which Trump Can Lick-Race Creamy White Stuff Faster?

(28 Seconds — of course it’s the longest.)

Even St. Reagan wasn't this much of a corporate television commercial whore. Or wait.. Was he? We’ll be back with a full report.





***

