Will Julian Assange Turn On The GOP?

It looks like Julian Assange may be arrested and brought to the US for trial for espionage.

And while Malcolm Nance understands that, he also thinks the Trump administration has some surprises coming to them.

JOY REID: Malcolm, you had CBS on Thursday FBI launching a manhunt for the leaker who gave top secret documents to WikiLeaks. You have the trump administration now formally going after Julian Assange. What do you make of the new trump admin posture toward WikiLeaks? They may have to send a memo to sean Hannity, a big fan of Assange but now the team is turning on him. What do you make of it?

MALCOLM NANCE: As an intelligence professional my job is to predict the future. I predicted a couple months ago right here on this show. Once the utility of WikiLeaks had run out, that the best thing they could do is... you have to burn that source. The best way to burn that source is to use all the resources of the United States government to bring Julian Assange to justice, which would be the claim they would use, and put him on trial for cyber crimes and espionage. When Mike Pompeo a week ago designated WikiLeaks a non-state intelligence actor -- intelligence essentially saying you're a terrorist equivalent, like the way we have nonstate terrorist actors, it was decided WikiLeaks is going down. Julian Assange will be brought to the United States, marched into the courthouse in Alexandria, I mistakenly once said Arlington, and there will be a trial for him, someone who openly admitted and used and now weaponized information. They can control it a lot better in a trial than they can right now with Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy. They better hope it's not a double edged sword and Assange starts playing conduit of information taken from the Republican party.