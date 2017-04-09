Women Fox News Presenters Clean While Male Hosts Ogle: 'I'm Excited To Watch You'

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Fox News over the weekend provided viewers with tips for spring cleaning by tasking two women presenters with the job of modeling household chores.

Fox & Friends host Clayton Morris teased a Saturday morning segment about spring cleaning while co-host Abby Huntsman and a female guest scrubbed a mock bedroom. While they cleaned, Fox News producers played the 1962 song Yakety Yak by the coasters.

"Take out the papers and the trash / Or you don't get no spendin' cash / If you don't scrub that kitchen floor / You ain't gonna rock and roll no more / Yakety yak (don't talk back)," the song said as the show went to commercial.

Following the break, Huntsman promised helpful tips to "make your spring cleaning a breeze."

And after after several minutes, two male hosts made an appearance.

"Guys, I know you are thrilled about all of these," Huntsman said sarcastically.

"I'm excited to watch you do it," Morris quipped.

Watch the entire segment below.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV