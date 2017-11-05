Comey Lost Confidence Of Rank And File? Acting FBI Director Says No

Acting FBI Dir. McCabe told the Senate Intelligence Committee that James Comey "enjoyed broad support within the FBI," which refutes claims made by Trump surrogates like Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the contrary.

During today's hearing Sen. Heinrich (D-New Mexico) asked, "We've heard in the news that claims that Director Comey had lost the confidence of rank and file FBI employees. You've been there for 21 years. In your opinion, is it accurate that the rank and file no longer supported director Comey?

McCabe replied, "No, sir. That is not accurate."

He extolled Comey's virtues and said, "I can tell you also that Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day."

"We are a large organization. We are 36,500 people across this country, across this globe. We have a diversity of opinions about many things, but I can confidently tell you that the majority, the vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep and positive connection to Director Comey," McCabe said.

After Comey was fired, Trump sent out his spokespeople to defend his action.

Kellyanne Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Deputy AG Rosenstein said, "He has made very clear that there is low morale at the FBI."

During her press conference on Wednesday, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sanders said:

"The DOJ lost confidence in Director Comey. Bipartisan members of Congress made it clear that they had lost confidence in Director Comey. And most importantly, the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director."

Trump continues to make himself and his people look like bigger lying liars every day he sends then out to clean up his messes.

