After Reports Trump Leaked Classified Info To Russians, FoxNews.com Makes Clinton Top Story

In case you missed it, there are bombshell reports that Donald Trump revealed classified information to the Russians last week during their visit to the White House. That was the visit where Russian press but not America press was allowed. But one look at FoxNews.com tells you that Fox is still very much on Team Trump.

The Washington Post reported late this afternoon:

President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State. The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said. The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said Trump’s decision to do so endangers cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State. After Trump’s meeting, senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and the National Security Agency.

This report was confirmed by The New York Times. BuzzFeed also confirmed it and added:

Two US officials who were briefed on Trump’s disclosures last week confirmed to BuzzFeed News the veracity of the Washington Post report, with one noting that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.”

Here is the screen grab I just got from the home page. Do you think the top story, about Hillary Clinton's PAC is more important than the president revealing classified information to Russia? Even while making the story somewhat unobtrusive, Fox found the Trump-friendliest headline possible: "IT DIDN'T HAPPEN."

And yet a few minutes before, the home page was even less revealing about the story. Our Richard caught this sreen grab, presumably before the site updated with the White House denial:

I can just imagine the blaring headlines if a President Hillary Clinton had done such a thing!

