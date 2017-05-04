And The Anti-Trumpcare Ads Have Already Started

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Tom Perriello only had one chance to get this ad right. There were no extra junked ambulances to crush!

But what an impactful ad, and very good timing releasing it today. From the YouTube description:

Republicans are trying to crush affordable health care. As governor, Tom will protect Virginians from this harmful agenda -- just as he did in Congress when he voted to give hundreds of thousands of Virginians access to insurance by supporting Obamacare.

Democrats are not backing down. We are going to win because if you haven't noticed, elections have really serious consequences.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV