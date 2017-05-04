And The Anti-Trumpcare Ads Have Already Started

Tom Perriello only had one chance to get this ad right. There were no extra junked ambulances to crush!

But what an impactful ad, and very good timing releasing it today. From the YouTube description:

Republicans are trying to crush affordable health care. As governor, Tom will protect Virginians from this harmful agenda -- just as he did in Congress when he voted to give hundreds of thousands of Virginians access to insurance by supporting Obamacare.

Democrats are not backing down. We are going to win because if you haven't noticed, elections have really serious consequences.