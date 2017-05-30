C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Blondie

By Dale Merrill
When a lot of bands that are bit long in the tooth embark on any sort of reunion, many will view as a cash in and/or a reason to pad a diminished retirement account. It's fun for old time sake but don't expect anything outside of a fun nostalgic trip from a band resting on the laurels.

I guess Blondie didn't get the memo. Their new album, Pollinator, has the classic & familiar Blondie sound but also keeps an ear to something fresh here and there which saves it from sounding like a mere retread or just simply reliving past glories. Nor do the updates to the sound make it sound like some modern day pop pap either. It's just timeless Blondie, y'know.

What are you listening to tonight?


Pollinator
Pollinator
Artist: Blondie
Price: $9.99
Comments

Broken Promises

