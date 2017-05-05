C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Hairy Chapter

By Dale Merrill
Germany's Hairy Chapter may have been contemporaries of the Krautrock movement of the late 60's and early 70's but while most of those bands we're doing something to disassociate themselves with standard American and English rock styles of the time by creating something strange and of their own, they embraced the sounds.

Granted though, they drew their own map to get to a tripped out boogie rock destination. Snatches of Hendrix and Funkadelic are splashed all over their final album, 1971's Can't Get Through, but it's twisted into a different form making it seem familiar but oh so bent and twisted too.

What are you listening to tonight?


