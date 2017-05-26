C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Hotlegs

You ever see a song title somewhere and think that's familiar but you don't recall tune goes? Then when you hear it you're all like "Ah! That's why it seemed familiar."

This song was one of those moments for me recently. The song was huge on the AM radio pop powerhouse that was always on in my house in the summer of 1970. I can't say I really recalled it from that year all that much (I was a very little child) but a couple that after that it was in a stack of hand-me-down 45's and it was one of the records that was in it. I became obsessed with it at that time.

I hadn't really thought of the songs since then but I've recently been involved in a project that brought it to my attention again. As soon as the beat started, I had a flashback of my cheap record player and sitting in the basement singing along.

The thing is though, there's not all that many lyrics and they're not too deep. Maybe too deep for your average Trump supporter though but that's another story for another day.

Oh, and if the guys in the video look familiar, it's because they're Kevin Godley, Lol Creme and Eric Stewart. They went on to form 10cc after this.

