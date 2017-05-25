C&L's Late Nite Music Club With It's All Meat

By Dale Merrill
For those who get a three day weekend this weekend, who all is going to be grilling?

It's All Meat were out of Toronto, Ontario and released one album on Columbia in 1970. Mixing psychedelics with a snot nosed punk attitude, the label didn't really know what to do with them. It'll sound good booming out the speakers in my backyard sometime this weekend though.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

Broken Promises

