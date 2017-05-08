C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Mark Lanegan Band

I believe that Mark Lanegan needs no introduction. Just in case though, you may know him from his time in the Screaming Trees, his voice on some Queens Of The Stone Age records or his collaborations with former Belle & Sebastian vocalist Isobel Campbell to name just a few.

Mark recently released his first solo album since 2013's Phantom Radio. It's called Gargoyle and it's brooding, moody and mysterious like one would expect from him.

