C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Rolling Stones

By Dale Merrill
It was 45 years ago today that one of the greatest Rock-n-Roll albums EVER hit the stores. Of course, I am talking about the Rolling Stones Exile On Main St., released on this day, May 12, in 1972. A month after the album was released, "Tumblin' Dice" became the first single off it. The song hit #7 on the US Top 40 charts. The album itself hit #1 in at least eight different countries.

Some argue that it is the last great Stones album too but I disagree because 78's Some Girls is quite a perfect album too.

What are you listening to tonight?


