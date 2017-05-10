C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Turtles

It was on this day, May 10th, in 1969 that the Turtles played a special performance at the White House as guests of Tricia Nixon. It was around that time that this song by them had left Billboard's Top 200 charts.

Stories in press reported that the band snorted lines of cocaine on Abraham Lincoln's desk during their visit.

Fast forward to today and we have someone in the White House (well, when he's actually there that is) who may or may not be high on blow but definitely seems like he's going through a constant drug psychosis. Dementia meds probably won't help at this point either.

What are you listening to tonight?