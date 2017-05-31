C&L's Late Nite Music Club With White Hills

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Each of White Hills has been a progression and an exploration of modern psych, doomed out metal and the clanging of machines. Their latest album, Stop Mute Defeat, is not exception. The band has always been not afraid of the dark side of life, but on this go-round they address a lot of concerns for the world at large of right now. On the surface, it may seem that they're advocating dancing in the ruins but it goes much deeper than that.

What are you listening to tonight?


Stop Mute Defeat
Stop Mute Defeat
Artist: White Hills
Price: $17.79
(As of 05/31/17 01:11 pm details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV