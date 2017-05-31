C&L's Late Nite Music Club With White Hills

Each of White Hills has been a progression and an exploration of modern psych, doomed out metal and the clanging of machines. Their latest album, Stop Mute Defeat, is not exception. The band has always been not afraid of the dark side of life, but on this go-round they address a lot of concerns for the world at large of right now. On the surface, it may seem that they're advocating dancing in the ruins but it goes much deeper than that.

What are you listening to tonight?