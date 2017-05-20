C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: The Man From Planet X (1951)

In the trailer for his episode of "Master Class", David Mamet's says that all he really needs to do his thing is a pencil and some paper for the dialogue and two chairs and one location to stage the play. And with not a lot more than that, fame low-budget director Edgar G. Ulmer put "The Man From Planet X" on the screen.

According to Turner Classic Movies, Ulmer finished principal photography in six days (on the seventh day he rested), and saved a ton of money by recycling sets for the 1948 Ingrid Bergman film Joan of Arc, using fog to change moods and locations.

Turns out, a good script, a clear story line, a skilled director and clever atmospherics really can turn "two chairs and one location" into a minor science fiction/horror classic.

Enjoy!