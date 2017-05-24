DeVos Says School Choice Means No Gay Families Allowed

Betsy DeVos testified today before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Education in regards to Trump's disastrous 2018 Budget. And just like her confirmation hearing, DeVos refused to answer any questions that would expose her true agenda of funding bigoted religious schools with taxpayer dollars.

Bloomington, IN is home to Lighthouse Christian Academy, a Christian school that receives over $665,000 in state taxpayer funded vouchers. Yet in their handout, they flatly state that:

The Bible prohibits specific behaviors and limits marriage to a covenant relationship between a man and a woman (Genesis 2:21-25; Ephesians 5:22-33). LCA will instruct students in these teachings. Behaviors prohibited in the Bible include, but are not limited to:  Heterosexual activity outside of one man-one-woman marriage. For example, premarital sex, cohabitation, or adultery (John 8:1-11; I Corinthians 6:9-20; Hebrews 13:4);

 Homosexual or bisexual activity or any form of sexual immorality (Romans 1:21-27; I

Corinthians 6:9-20);

 Practicing alternate gender identity or any other identity or behavior that violates God’s

ordained distinctions between the two sexes, male and female (Genesis 1:26-27;

Deuteronomy 22:5); In situations in which the home life violates these standards, LCA reserves the right, within its sole discretion, to refuse admission of an applicant or to discontinue enrollment of a student.

When Representative Katherine Clark (D-MA) questioned whether or not the Secretary of Education would back a religious school that refused to admit children of LGBTQ families, DeVos did everything she could to not answer the question. Rep. Clark stated that she only had one minute left in her round of questioning and repeatedly tried to get an answer, but DeVos bobbed and weaved like a pro.

In February of this year, EclectaBlog reported that the Council for National Policy (CNP) had released a new report, "Education Reform Report." CNP is a far right, Christian group that many Trump administration officials like the DeVos family, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon belong to. The report is a plan on how they expect DeVos to destroy the Department of Education and public schools through school choice, charter and voucher programs and then funnel taxpayer funds to religious schools. They then intend to mandate by law that the Ten Commandments be displayed in all American schools and any secular education materials be removed.

↓ Story continues below ↓

DeVos finally admitted that she would not stop any school from banning LGBTQ families because the only thing that mattered to her was parental choice. The sole purpose of the DeVos family's obsession with public schools is to take taxpayers' money and fund their right wing, Christian schools. They intend to indoctrinate as many children into the conservative, Christian ideology as possible. Without massive protests from taxpayers, it looks like DeVos and the the CNP will succeed.