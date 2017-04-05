Did Trump Take Advice From Judge Napolitano To Fire Comey?

By John Amato
6 days ago by John Amato
Controversial Fox News' Judge Napolitano called for FBI Director James Comey to be fired again after he testified to Congress on May 3rd.

During Trump's presser with Germany's Angela Merkel, he used and then blamed Napolitano to defend their claims that Obama used Britain's GCHQ to spy on him which had been amplified by Sean Spicer in a press briefing when he read Napolitano's claims to the world.

The Judge told 'Fox and Friends' on May 4th, that he believed Comey was being sincere, but added, "He should have followed the law and the law is you do not reveal the status of a criminal investigation."

Napolitano is being consistent here because he attacked Comey when he sent the October surprise letter to Congress two weeks before the vote.

He said, "I'm happy that Hillary Clinton is not president, but when she says one of the reasons she is not president is because of the FBI behavior - he dragged a non political premiere law enforcement entity into the middle of a presidential campaign, she has a very good point to make."

He said that Comey broke DOJ and FBI regulations, which is correct.

When asked by Steve Doocy, the Judge said, "Yes, I do think he should be fired."

In less than a week, Trump fired James Comey.

On the same day John Bolton told Breitbart radio (here's the link) that Comey should have been fired over his Clinton actions as well.

Sounds like a coordinated attempt to throw him overboard, but Chris Cillizza would just say I'm suffering from Trump conspiracy theory-itas.

We know Trump was pissed that Comey didn't "lock her up," but I also believe Trump and his team feels they can't trust Comey to behave to their liking with the FBI investigating Russia and possible ties to the Trump campaign.


