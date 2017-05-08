Eric Trump: 'We Have All The Funding We Need Out Of Russia'

James Dodson is a sports writer who has covered golf for decades and has written memoirs of famous golfers. In 2014 he had the pleasure of playing a round with Eric Trump at his father's eponymous golf club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In a recent interview with Boston's WBUR, Dodson recalled an encounter where Eric Trump also confirmed the financial entanglements of his family with Russian dark money. In 2008, Donald Jr. spilled the beans in much the same way:

The GOP nominee’s son and the VP for Development for The Trump Organization — told attendees at a real estate conference in New York City that “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets.

People don't change, especially those like Trump, a privileged sociopath with a persona that has been formed by the enablers and apologists in his inner sanctum. Dodson immediately spotted the Reality TV star being, well, typical Donald. Think of a peacock with full plumage trying to impress someone, as Trump always craves acceptance and legitimacy.

"Trump was strutting up and down, talking to his new members about how they were part of the greatest club in North Carolina," Dodson says. "And when I first met him, I asked him how he was — you know, this is the journalist in me — I said, 'What are you using to pay for these courses?' And he just sort of tossed off that he had access to $100 million."

Dodson was partnered up with Eric, the seemingly loose-lipped genetic lottery runner up.

"So when I got in the cart with Eric," Dodson says, "as we were setting off, I said, 'Eric, who’s funding? I know no banks — because of the recession, the Great Recession — have touched a golf course. You know, no one’s funding any kind of golf construction. It’s dead in the water the last four or five years.' And this is what he said. He said, 'Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.' I said, 'Really?' And he said, 'Oh, yeah. We’ve got some guys that really, really love golf, and they’re really invested in our programs. We just go there all the time.' Now that was three years ago, so it was pretty interesting."

Naturally, those who insist on defending a very obvious known liar had their doubts about this story's legitimacy, this one found from an Alt-right troll.

Too many coincidences, which take far too much planning, and that's even more remarkable for a woefully incompetent bunch of boobs like the Trump regime. There's a lot of Russian smoke here, and hopefully, we'll find the cause of the fire sooner rather than too late for America.