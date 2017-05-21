Fox's Howard Kurtz Questions 'Motivations' Of FBI Director Comey

Fox would like to help Trump make this entire Russiagate story go away altogether, but they can't. In the meantime, they're going to run as much interference for Trump as humanly possible.

As we've already discussed here, for the last few weeks, they've been really busy attacking the press for their negative coverage for Trump, and for heaven forbid, doing their jobs and acting like journalists and following the leads where they take them.

The next step in distracting their viewers over the mounting evidence of obstruction of justice, requires going after Comey and the special counsel, Robert Mueller. We got our first signs of that this Sunday on Howard Kurtz's show, Media Buzz, where he wondered aloud whether the media should be questioning Comey's "motivation" after a number of his friends and former colleagues spoke to the press about the fact that Comey kept very detailed memos of his meetings with Trump.

KURTZ: There have been a gusher of leaks now from the Comey side. Comey's friends and associates talking about his memos and things that he has said, and in fact, I think we have video of it, there's this one story in which Comey describes to his pals at the FBI that he was trying to blend in with the curtains at a White House ceremony and then Trump saw him and he wanted to have a handshake. He said the president gave him a little bit of an embrace. My question is, what about the motivations of this guy? The former FBI Director? Because he was kind of fired in a humiliating fashion. Should that be challenged by the press at all? And all of this... he's not putting his name to any of this.

The Senate Intelligence Committee leaders announced Friday that Comey agreed to testify publicly before their committee sometime after the Memorial Day holiday. Expect things at Fox and their attacks on him to get a lot worse as that day draws closer.

Next thing you know they'll have a chryon under his name calling him a Democrat.