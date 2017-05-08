Fox's Rachel Campos-Duffy: 'Planned Parenthood And Abortions Are Not Health Care'

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, a former MTV reality TV star, argued on Sunday that abortions and Planned Parenthood services should not be considered "health care" for women.

During a discussion on Fox News about an effort by Senate Republicans to craft a health care reform bill, Campos-Duffy lashed out at Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is reportedly insisting on Planned Parenthood funding.

"Planned Parenthood and abortions are not health care," Campos-Duffy said. "This is why Democrats need to work with Republicans on lowering costs. That's what they want, not pet projects on the left."