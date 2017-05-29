Fox's Watters On Trump's Birtherism: 'I Think He Was Just Having A Little Fun At The President’s Expense'

To no one's surprise, this is what O'Reilly's former henchman Jesse Watters believes passes for "having a little fun." I'm just curious why rocker Todd Rundgren was willing to give someone like Watters even a single minute of his time. The people who watch this garbage really do believe that Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States and love Trump because he was pushing this crap, not in spite of it.

Trying to get through to any of them by going on the air with Watters is about as productive as beating your head into a wall.

Here's more on the exchange via Mediaite: