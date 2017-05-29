Fox's Watters On Trump's Birtherism: 'I Think He Was Just Having A Little Fun At The President’s Expense'
To no one's surprise, this is what O'Reilly's former henchman Jesse Watters believes passes for "having a little fun." I'm just curious why rocker Todd Rundgren was willing to give someone like Watters even a single minute of his time. The people who watch this garbage really do believe that Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States and love Trump because he was pushing this crap, not in spite of it.
Trying to get through to any of them by going on the air with Watters is about as productive as beating your head into a wall.
Here's more on the exchange via Mediaite:
Hey, did you know that President Donald Trump’s multi-year embrace of birtherism — including his insistence that he had investigators working on the case — was all just a good-natured rib? Well, that’s what Fox News’ Jesse Watters would like you to believe.
During last night’s broadcast of Watters’ World, the Fox News personality brought on veteran rocker Todd Rundgren to discuss Rundgren telling Trump supporters not to come to his shows because they “won’t have a good time.” Towards the end of the segment, Rundgren was pressed about his recent song ‘Tin Foil Hat’ and why Trump was wearing a tin foil hat in the video.
“Well, he was the original conspiracy theorist, wasn’t he?” Rundgren asked Watters. “He didn’t believe that [Barack] Obama was born in this country and he fomented that pretty much from the time the former president was elected.” Watters shot back, “I think he was just having a little fun at the president’s expense, don’t you think?”
Rundgren didn’t appear to notice this comment from Watters, instead pointing out that Trump is just a “whiny man” because he didn’t win the popular vote, causing Watters to state that it was Hillary Clinton who was the real whiner.
