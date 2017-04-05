GOP House Passes Trumpcare 217-213

It passed by four votes, with Darryl Issa casting the winning ballot.

HE’S GONNA PAY. I’LL PERSONALLY MAKE HIM PAY. HE’LL SQUEAL LIKE A PIGGY BOY https://t.co/spxPBJFAkQ — Karoli (@Karoli) May 4, 2017

The Democrats had a song waiting for their Republican colleagues:

And if the suicide note wasn't clear enough, the Republicans then had...and I am not making this up...a beer party with Donald Trump to celebrate kicking 24 million voters off of health insurance.

The House GOP loves TrumpCare because it's the closest they'll ever get to being able to hunt poor people for sport.#vf#VoteNoAHCA — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) May 4, 2017

The midterm ads will have some great footage of the Trump congratulations:

Let's get some good footage of Republicans cracking open beers as they kick tens of millions off health insurance. https://t.co/UCnR6OOrx6 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 4, 2017

We will remember this day for very different reasons than they think, folks. I believe we will remember this not as an end, but as a beginning.

Single payer, here we come.

Keep the faith. And keep resisting.