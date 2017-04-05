GOP House Passes Trumpcare 217-213
It passed by four votes, with Darryl Issa casting the winning ballot.
The Democrats had a song waiting for their Republican colleagues:
.
.
And if the suicide note wasn't clear enough, the Republicans then had...and I am not making this up...a beer party with Donald Trump to celebrate kicking 24 million voters off of health insurance.
.
.
The midterm ads will have some great footage of the Trump congratulations:
We will remember this day for very different reasons than they think, folks. I believe we will remember this not as an end, but as a beginning.
Single payer, here we come.
Keep the faith. And keep resisting.
Comments