A (Hilarious) Message For Trump From Former Mexican President Vicente Fox

What are the options for a former president of Mexico? Vincente Fox is making a career out of trolling Donald Trump.

Fox addresses Donald Trump by first holding up a picture of himself at his own inauguration, and talking about what a solemn occasion it was for him.

Then he holds up a picture of Trump's inauguration and points out that Trump's obsession at that point was the guy before him and whose crowd was bigger.

"His was much bigger." notes Fox.

Then the retired president brings out "something that will make it easier for the bees living in your brain" to focus on what he is saying -- a beautiful piece of chocolate cake.

Note how the camera zooms in on the cake from time to time in the remaining video, apparently to help with Donald Trump's attention span.

More like this, please, and bigly!