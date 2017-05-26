Hillary Clinton Recalls [Nixon's] Impeachment At Wellesley Commencement

It was an over thirty-minute stand against Donald Trump and for a positive future. (We'll post the full speech when it is posted to YouTube).

Now, if any of you are nervous about what you'll be walking into when you leave the campus, I know that feeling. I do remember my commencement. I have been asked by my classmates to speak, I stayed up all night with my friends, the third floor of Davis, writing and editing the speech. By the time we gathered in the quad I was exhausted, my hair was a wreck. But I was pretty oblivious to all of that because what my friends had asked me to do was to talk about our worries. And about our ability and responsibility to do something about them. We didn't trust government, authority figures, or anyone over 30, thanks to years of heavy casualties in Vietnam, and concerns about civil rights and poverty at home. We were asked if people of color, minorities, immigrants would be treated with dignity and respect. And by the way, we were furious about the past presidential election. A man whose presidency would end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice.