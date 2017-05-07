'It's Easy To Jeer From The Cheap Seats': Kellyanne Conway Insults Americans

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, complained over the weekend that Democrats were jeering from the "cheap seats" after opponents of the House Republican health care bill warned that people's lives are at risk if the Obamacare repeal is signed into law.

Fox & Friends host Clayton Morris on Sunday told Conway that "a lot of the folks on the left" are saying that the Republican bill "is now going to kill people."

"It's a hard message to be up against," Morris noted. "To play defense against that kind of messaging, what's the plan?"

Conway called criticism of the GOP bill "an outrageous and untrue message."

"Look, it's easier to jeer from the cheap seats than come up with a message of your own and be honest about the facts," Conway opined. "How did we get here? Why have so many Americans asked for Obamacare to be repealed and replaced? It's because you have premiums that have increased by 40 percent on average."

"You know, saying people are going to die -- and the enablers in the mainstream media not calling out those breathless, heartless predictions, and going right on to prognostication for 2018," she added. "Why in the world are we talking about who is going to win in 2018 when the duty of the mainstream media, of 'news reporters' is to tell you what's actually in the bill, not to allow others to scare."