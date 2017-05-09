Jimmy Kimmel 'Apologizes' For Saying Children Should Have Health Care

By Susie Madrak
Jimmy Kimmel returned last night, a week after his viral plea for affordable health care, and thanked everyone for the response from normal people, who made donations and sent best wishes to his family.

He also talked about criticism he got over the past week, including one columnist who called him an “elitist creep.”

“I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive, it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

He also called out “very sick and sad people” like Newt Gingrich, wondering if the "double layer of Spanx" cut off the oxygen to his brain. Kimmel pointed out that Gingrich was the person investigating Bill Clinton for having an affair -- while having an affair.

Kimmel then spoke with to Bill Cassidy, the Republican senator who said he wanted to make sure that the health care bill the Senate comes up with passes the “Jimmy Kimmel test.

Kimmel responded that the test should be that “no family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can’t afford it.”


