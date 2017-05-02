Jimmy Kimmel Talks About His Newborn Son And Stands Up For The ACA

It was a very long monologue, as an emotional Jimmy Kimmell explained why he was off the air last week. His wife had given birth to their son Billy, and he turned out to have a severe heart defect that required surgery:

Kimmel also brought up President Donald Trump's proposed $6 billion cut to budget for the National Institutes of Health, and praised Congress for deciding "to not go along with that."

"They actually increased funding by $2 billion and I applaud them for doing that," Kimmel said.

Such cuts would have adversely affected children, he said.

Kimmel also praised Obamacare and noted that, prior to it, those born with congenital heart issues like his son could be turned down for health insurance because they were deemed as having a pre-existing condition.

He urged Americans to come together and hold elected officials accountable for their decisions on health care, which he said is not a partisan issue.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make," he said. "I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"