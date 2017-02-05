Joe Namath On Mulvaney's Border Wall Flim Flam Presser: 'Mind Boggling"

By John Amato
22 hours ago by John Amato
up

While discussing Mick Mulvaney's weird press conference, Joe Namath told Fox News that it was "mind boggling" the OMB Director had no idea what either the costs or where Trump's border wall would be built.

The Hall of Fame quarterback was a "Specialist" guest along with Karl Rove, on the new show The Fox News Specialists, hosted by Eric Bolling, Eboni K. Williams and Katherine Timpf.

Bolling led off a segment called "Battle Over The Border Wall" by playing some video of his interview with Trump and then Mulvaney's press conference.

Mulvaney's presser became especially odd after he said, "I don't know where it's being built. The total spending is $347 million on that. But we haven't done the math."

Bolling timidly said, "It may not be the wall that he originally promised, but it is a wall nonetheless.

Timpf, who's not in favor of the wall as a solution said, "It's not in the budget."

Bolling, then turned to Namath and said, "They put a wall around a stadium so people just don't walk in for free, right?"

The former athlete said, "Yea, but they know where they're gonna build it. They know how much it's gonna cost basically. What he just said, he doesn't know where it's gonna be or how much it's gonna cost, I find that a little mind boggling."

The rest of the panel laughed.

Timpf said, "Nobody pays to go see the wall like a sports game...Some fans might"

She looked at Bolling and said, "You, might. You might be up for a tour."

Nobody here thinks what a former NFL star thinks about politics is important to the debate. But when even Joe Namath on Fox News has no way to put this except, "Really?"


