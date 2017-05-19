Joe Scarborough: Mike Pence Is A Dupe Or A Liar

"Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States, is either a sucker and a dupe for Donald Trump..."

So said Joe Scarborough this morning on MSNBC.

I think he might be both.

For the most part, the media has kept discussions about Mike Penceto a minimum, but he's been contradicted by Trump on so many occasions including the Gen. Flynn and the James Comey firing, that it's getting painful

Does Pence knows the truth? In the case of Gen. Flynn, it appears he did. But in the Comey firing, we're not so sure. That would make him a dupe.

At the top of the hour, Scarborough and his panel discussed Trump's inconsistent and ever changing stories, including admiring and then attacking the special counsel, calling it "the greatest witch hunt in history."

Scarborough said, "They have two or there story lines going and they're just not consistent with each other."

Willie Geist said Pence's people are saying Pence has been left in the dark on most of Trump's decisions? Are we are seeing a rift between Trump and his vice president?

Scarborough turned to Bob Woodward and said, "Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States, is either a sucker and a dupe for Donald Trump is being set up that way to go out and lie and lie and lie again, or he's a liar."

"There is no middle ground. If it is the first, I think it's about time for Mike Pence to go to Donald Trump and say, as I think most of us would, if you set me up to be your liar again, I'm walking," the MSNBC host said.

Woodward replied that it wasn't only Pence, but the whole team, and the Trump White House wasn't ready for Trump to be president.

He alleges that here's no one on his team who is brave enough to tell him to "Put the cork in the bottle. We need to plan."

Woodward continued, "..we described it as unraveling, it's really not unraveling. It's started that way."

"What's the message of the day? How do we organize the day? They don't even organize five minutes."

Scarborough replied, "They can't because whatever they say, whatever they do, Donald Trump will be sure to contradict it in fifteen minutes."

PS. Representative Elijah Cummings informed Pence in writing of Flynn and is now producing receipts.

And Pence's office is leaking all over the place to save him.