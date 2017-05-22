John Oliver's Magnum Opus: Trump Russia Is 'Stupid Watergate'

I literally watched this episode three times.

The first time blew me away with the flood of the recollection of the stunning events. The second time was to reassure myself I'm not going completely nuts, but by the third viewing, I started to relax and realize that this madness has to end.

Well worth the time.

This episode was the most straightforward and honest assessment of the last week or two in the Trump Administration. Oliver masterfully removes any doubt: this is the most unorthodox and blatantly corrupt administration ever.

"Stupid Watergate," where the crimes committed are far more serious, but everyone involved is really stupid and bad at everything they try to do, leads Oliver to ask four basic questions:

What the f*ck is going on here? How big a deal is this? Is this real life? Where do we go from here?

Don't miss Oliver's rip on Jared Kushner as a 'person of interest.' He may technically be a person, but he is in no way 'of interest.' Oliver equated him to a white bread sandwich with the middle being another piece of white bread, 'or as Mike Pence would call it, the devil's hoagie.'

Enjoy.