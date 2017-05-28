Michigan Rep. Slams AHCA: 'Tax Cut Dressed Up As A Healthcare Bill'

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
8 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
up

This segment on MSNBC this morning is notable for two reasons. First, we get to revisit Bernie Sanders' magnificent drubbing of OMB Director Mick Mulvaney during last week's hearings.

And second, because Rep. Dan Kildee bluntly defined Republicans effort to destroy our healthcare system in stark terms.

After watching Sanders' yank Mulvaney's lies into the light, Thomas Roberts asked Kildee for his reaction.

"This is not repeal of the Affordable Care Act at its core," he answered. "What they have proposed is a tax cut dressed up as a health care bill and they pay for the tax cut by cutting health care for people who really need it."

That is all any Democrat should be saying. It's not complicated, and it's not wonky. It's as simple as being a tax cut dressed in a flimsy healthcare dress.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV