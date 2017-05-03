Brane Space: By hiring a global-warming denialist, the NY Times has betrayed its mission and well deserves the resulting subscriber revolt.

Heather's Homilies: A New Zealand view of Trump's first 100 days.

Jersey McJones: The evidence is clear about the effects of what Republicans say they want.

Blue Bull America: In idolizing Trump, Evangelicals have thrown away whatever integrity they once had.

Bonus link: Another view of that Heineken ad.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.