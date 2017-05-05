His Vorpal Sword: There are plenty of real homophobes out there. Don't attack an obvious ally over a single comment.

The Psy of Life: To combat internal squabbling among Democrats, understand the mentalities behind it.

David E: In particular, the deranged bashing of our own Presidential candidate exemplifies what to avoid.

Stonekettle Station: This is the South, where Trump's support comes from the opposite extremes of society.

(This could be called the "circular firing squad" edition of MBRU. We need to stick together and support our own candidates. If the enemy ultimately can't do the same, so much the better.)

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.