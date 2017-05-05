Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

His Vorpal Sword: There are plenty of real homophobes out there. Don't attack an obvious ally over a single comment.

The Psy of Life: To combat internal squabbling among Democrats, understand the mentalities behind it.

David E: In particular, the deranged bashing of our own Presidential candidate exemplifies what to avoid.

Stonekettle Station: This is the South, where Trump's support comes from the opposite extremes of society.

(This could be called the "circular firing squad" edition of MBRU. We need to stick together and support our own candidates. If the enemy ultimately can't do the same, so much the better.)

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV