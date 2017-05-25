Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
The good Dr. Hunter S. Thompson once said,

"When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro."

He never saw the Trump White House. I submit into evidence the following links, your honor!

Bjork Report reminds us we still have to live through a lot before The Russian Usurper resigns or is impeached.

You Are Dumb wants to know why the Media keeps trying to convince us that The Russian Usurper looks presidential.

Buttermilk Sky is slack jawed at what The Russian Usurper wrote.

Bonus Track: The Awl goes to Hammacher Schlemmer.

Just as we were finishing this post, the CBO score for Trumpcare/Ryancare, or as I call it, Trickle-Down Healthcare came through. It looks bad. It looks really bad. I'm sure we'll have some takes on it for tomorrow's links.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


