Phew! We made it to Friday with The Russian Usurper still out of the country on the Anywhere But Home Tour!

The Rectification of Names vivisects those who say that the CBO score on the ACA was wrong, too.

EgbertoWillies examines The Russian Usurper's budget proposal.

Tell Me A Story tells us a story about the strangling styles of Greg Gianforte.

Bonus Track: The Strong Language Blog gives us an object-lesson in "asshats." NSFW-ish.

Save the date for Negroni Week June 5—11. It's pretty simple: order a Negroni cocktail from a participating bar or restaurant and they will donate the cost of the drink to a charity they sponsor. Win-Win!

You can scan the Negroni Week website to find participating bars near you and the charity that they are sponsoring.

For example, here in Seattle where 39 venues are participating, my neighborhood watering hole Liberty is sponsoring Autism Speaks.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).