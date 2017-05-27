Good morning Crooks and Liars, we made it to Saturday! A week from today (June 3, 2017) is the March for Truth, but in the meanwhile there are a lot of ways to participate in our democracy. The Resistance Calendar is a great resource to keep up with what is going on in your part of the world or to tell the rest of the world about your event.

The Psy of Life wants us to fight back, and reminds us that this, all of this, all of Trump's grift/graft/grasping/grabbinb is not normal.

Reading the Pictures reminds us that terror happens all over the world.

Indomitable reminds us that terrorism happens here in the US in ways large and small.

And as long as we're talking domestic terror Pink Elephants reminds us to look at the NRA.

Bonus Track: Earlier this month Vulture ranked the complete works of the Rolling Stones. Yup, all 374 songs from 1962 to the present with links to most of them, even #374. So which is your choice for the best Rolling Stones song of all time?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.