Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Thanks so much for letting me be part of your week, Crooks and Liars! This is a wrap for this week, but I hope to be with you again soon!

Mike the Mad Biologist says that the Democrats need to increase turnout. He's right.

Welcome Back To Pottersville noticed that the Russian Usurper was leading from the rear.

David E's Fablog says that when Trump says "Jump" his minions say "How High?"

Bonus Track: Edge of Sports interviews Ibtihaj Muhammad—the only Muslim-American woman to ever medal at the Olympics—about being a political athlete.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


